Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CABO stock opened at $1,491.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,375.63 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,712.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

