Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2,462.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $2,893,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lyft by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $37.79 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

