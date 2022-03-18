Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $345.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

