Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pfizer by 18.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,243.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $305.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

