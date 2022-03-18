Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $110.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

