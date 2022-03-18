Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 101.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $4,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

