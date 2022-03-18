Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,075 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.69 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

