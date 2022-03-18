Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

FREE stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.