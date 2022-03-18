Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
