Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber Sells 25,402 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $712,272.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of WLDN stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLDN. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.
Featured Articles
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
