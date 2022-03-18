William Blair Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.