William Blair Weighs in on GoHealth, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. GoHealth has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $12.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

