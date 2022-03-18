Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.32.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM opened at $160.69 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.