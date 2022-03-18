Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.32.
WSM opened at $160.69 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
