Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $152.45, but opened at $164.50. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $156.62, with a volume of 98,237 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.79.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

