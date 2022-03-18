Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $59.16 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

