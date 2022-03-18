Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WTFC opened at $94.91 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.