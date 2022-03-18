Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of WTFC opened at $94.91 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
