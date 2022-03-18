Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

WTFC stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,877,000 after acquiring an additional 111,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

