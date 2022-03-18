WiSA Technologies’ (WISA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WiSA Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

WiSA Technologies stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.30.

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 222.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WiSA Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WiSA Technologies by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of WiSA Technologies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

