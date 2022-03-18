WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 1,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.