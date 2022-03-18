WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $774.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $69.78 on Monday. WPP has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.2505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

