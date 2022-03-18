WT Wealth Management Acquires 2,616 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

