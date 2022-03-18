WT Wealth Management Acquires 63 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,011,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $330.31 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.03.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

