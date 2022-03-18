WT Wealth Management Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Target by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day moving average of $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

