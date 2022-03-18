WT Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WT Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.