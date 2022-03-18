Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $69.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

