Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.32.

XBC traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.89. 1,436,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.50. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

