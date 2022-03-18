Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.