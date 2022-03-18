Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of XIN stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.