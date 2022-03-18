Yext (YEXT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yext (NYSE: YEXT):

3/16/2022 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

3/12/2022 – Yext was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

3/10/2022 – Yext had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $17.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.50.

3/9/2022 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2022 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

YEXT opened at $6.68 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

