YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.3% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

ABT stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

