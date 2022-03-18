YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.48 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

