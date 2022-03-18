YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

