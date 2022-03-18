YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Comcast by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comcast by 36.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Comcast by 6.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 22,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $210.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

