YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of NBIX opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

