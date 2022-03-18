YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 37 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $309.37 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

