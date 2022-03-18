Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $483.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132 over the last 90 days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

