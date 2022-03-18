Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($1.43). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 343.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

IRBT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iRobot by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iRobot by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.02. 1,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,573. iRobot has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $129.99. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

