Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to report $47.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $47.40 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $198.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NRDY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 459,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,659. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

