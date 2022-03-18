Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will post $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

