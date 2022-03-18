Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 110,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,567. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

