Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.40). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Imago BioSciences.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $10,709,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $53,506,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

