Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.10 million, a P/E ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

