Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stoneridge by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

