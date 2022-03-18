Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.23 billion and the highest is $13.35 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.