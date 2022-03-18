Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post sales of $234.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.06 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $317.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 444.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,876. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $716.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

