Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMMB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

In other news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

