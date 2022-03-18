Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $131.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.69.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

