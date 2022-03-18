Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hippo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Hippo has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

