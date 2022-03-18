Zacks Investment Research Lowers 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) to Hold

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

XXII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dawson James increased their target price on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ XXII opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after buying an additional 240,081 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.