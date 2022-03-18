Zacks Investment Research Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $323.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accenture's shares have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Accenture stock opened at $319.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

