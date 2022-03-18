Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to “Hold”

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Axle is poised to reap benefits from its strides in EV space. The Inovance and REE Automotive collaborations are likely to aid its top line. Its new driveline solution promises to offer greater business diversification and drive growth. Portfolio optimization is also enhancing the firm’s prospects. Divestment of its U.S iron casting operations has improved margins. However, the firm expects chip-related headwinds to persist in the near term, thereby inducing lost revenues. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs and freight and manufacturing inefficiencies are other concerns. R&D costs are expected to rise on the back of increased investments, thereby denting margins. The firm’s high debt-to-capital ratio of further restricts its financial flexibilities. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXL. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.52 million, a PE ratio of 285.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.33. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

