Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to “Buy”

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of PSTV opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 635,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.